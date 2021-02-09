‘Completely unexpected’: Male polar bear kills female polar bear at Detroit Zoo

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP/WJW) — Officials say a male polar bear killed a 20-year-old female polar bear at the Detroit Zoo when he attempted to mate.

The zoo says 16-year-old Nuka killed Anana on Monday after being apart for several months. Scott Carter, the zoo’s life sciences officer, says the death was “completely unexpected.”

“The Detroit Zoo staff is devastated by the loss of Anana in this sudden and tragic event,” Carter said in a press release.

The Detroit Zoo has not experienced the killing of one animal by another animal in decades; the last occurrence was also with polar bears in 1988.

The zoo says Nuka has lived at the zoo since 2011 and bred with other female bears without harmful behavior.

Anana arrived at the zoo in suburban Detroit in January 2020 and was introduced to Nuka a few months later. The zoo says the mating program “is vital to sustaining this endangered species.”

The Detroit Zoo’s other adult female polar bear, Suka, is in a private maternity den with one of her cubs.