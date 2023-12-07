CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — New details are emerging about a high-speed chase by Cleveland Heights police of a stolen delivery van on Wednesday night that led to a wrong way collision on Interstate 90 and claimed the life of a Northeast Ohio doctor.

Investigators said the deadly police pursuit started after a suspect took a rented delivery van from an Amazon driver at gunpoint.

A Cleveland Heights police officer who responded to the robbery call reported hearing shots fired from the stolen van. The gunman ended up driving the wrong way eastbound on I-90 in Cleveland and crashed head-on into a car.

During a press conference on Thursday afternoon, the mayor of Cleveland Heights was asked if the pursuit — which reportedly reached speeds of 100 mph — should have been called off.

“One of the things that we absolutely do not want to do is jump to any conclusions about this specific incident before taking a very close look at exactly what happened and then comparing that to the requirements of our policy,” responded Mayor Kahlil Seren.

Investigators said the suspect bailed out of the van after the crash and tried to run, but was captured by police. Twenty-three-year-old Jalen Jackson of Cleveland is now facing felony charges that include aggravated murder and aggravated robbery, as well as weapons violations and a drug charge.

A highly respected doctor, 70-year-old Curtis Birchall, of Akron, was killed in the high-speed collision.

Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin is among city officials asking tough questions about the deadly pursuit and pushing for policies that protect the public.

“Something is wrong when we continue to lose innocent lives because these chases are just spinning out of control. The police have a very tough job, and I’m sure those police officers made an instant decision that they needed to apprehend a dangerous suspect. I don’t ever want to second guess that,” he said.

“However, we’ve got to do better at coordinating these chases. We have so much technology. We have cameras, we have drones, you know we have just invested heavily in helicopters. We’ve just got to do better and be smarter,” said Griffin.

The innocent victim of the deadly crash is being remembered for his long career in emergency medicine and for the anti-aging clinic he ran in Rocky River. Patients of Dr. Curtis Birchall at the Fountain Clinic on Detroit Road and members of the Rocky River business community were stunned to hear the news about how Birchall lost his life.

Shop owner Kelly Leemars, who was also a patient of Birchall’s, told FOX 8 News, “They came over and told me and it just brought tears to my eyes. I mean he was just a wonderful man. Complete shock — total shock that this happened.”

Griffin said it is the loss of victims like Curtis Birchall that should be considered when establishing police policies on whether to chase or not chase.

“How ironic, you know? Here’s a gentleman that spends his life saving people’s lives, helping people, just to watch his own life be taken,” he said.

Jackson is being held without bond, pending his arraignment on the criminal charges.