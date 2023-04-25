EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — A 71-year-old man was taken to the hospital Monday after he was assaulted during an afternoon walk.

“He was outside enjoying a beautiful spring day, in his neighborhood, when he was viciously and senselessly attacked,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer. “This makes no sense at all.”

The assault happened on South Lakeshore Blvd.

The man was punched in his face, causing his teeth to be pushed back in his mouth. He also suffered several facial fractures. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

A family member told the I-Team Tuesday that the victim is having a difficult time eating and talking.

Euclid Officer Gabby Crombie, who responded to the call, said according to the victim and witnesses the attack appeared random.

The suspect was wearing a face mask. The suspect did not talk to the victim and did not rob him.

So far no arrests have been made and police are asking anyone with information on the assault to call detectives as soon as possible.

“I think it’s absolutely disgusting that another human being would do this to another human being,” the chief said. “I mean, there is a complete lack of humanity.”