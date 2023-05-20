CLEVELAND (WJW) — The 2023 Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon happens this weekend.

The 5K and 10K are being held Saturday, starting at 7:30 a.m. The full and half marathons are Sunday, starting at 7 a.m.

This year, there’s a big change: the route will be entirely within the City of Cleveland. Runners will start and finish near the Fountain of Eternal Life in Memorial Plaza. The course travels past Tower City into downtown and then onto the Hope Memorial Bridge to Tremont.

Runners will go across Ohio City before looping back along the Shoreway to finish at Memorial Plaza.

The changes were made due to construction on Lake Avenue in Lakewood.

For everything else you need to know, look below!

Course Maps:

Saturday road closures:

Sunday road closures:

Best places to watch:

Saturday, May 20

5K and 10K

● First Energy Stadium – Mile 1

● Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – Mile 1.2

● Public Square – Mile 2.4

10K only

● CSU – Euclid and E. 22nd – Mile 3.4

Sunday, May 21

Full and Half Marathon

● Cleveland State University – Mile 2

● Flats East Bank: Margaritaville, Beer Heads, Cockyʼs Bagels – Mile 5.5

● Grumpyʼs Cafe – Mile 7.8

● Terrapin – Mile 8.4

● Clark Bar – Mile 8.8

● Civilization Cafe – Mile 9.7

● Hi and Dry – Mile 10.3

● Loop – Mile 10.5

● Rising Star Coffee – Mile 16.3

● Studio 82 Dancers – Mile 16.9 / 19

● Brewnuts – Mile 18.5

● Gypsy Bean – Mile 18.5

