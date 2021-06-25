Company will pay you to eat pizza

High angle shot of a group of unrecognizable people’s hands each grabbing a slice of pizza (Getty Images)

(WJW) — Are you passionate about pizza? If so, we’ve got the job for you.

The Slice delivery app is now hiring ambassadors who will be paid generously in pizza.

Slice dedicates itself to supporting local pizza shops and is looking for 50 pizza experts to help promote pizzerias in their state.

The company will choose one social media savvy person from each state to serve as that state’s Head of Pizza.

These individuals will be given $25 weekly to eat at local pizza shops in their state. They will also be tasked with documenting their journey at each shop online.

In addition to free pizza, these ambassadors will also get a travel stipend, a content creation kit, Slice merchandise, and other exclusive deals/discounts.

Interested applicants must meet the following requirements, according to Slice’s website:

It was love at first bite and you’ve never looked back

You don’t discriminate — you love pizzas of all sizes, shapes, and backgrounds!

You want to shout about your love of pizza from the rooftops

Maybe you were guest of honor at your delivery guy’s wedding

You’re passionate about your community and supporting small businesses

You have a passion for creating content and are excited to tell the stories of independent pizzerias

Applicants must also have the following qualifications:

Minimum of 10 years’ experience eating pizza

Be a self-starter: Must possess the ability to proactively order pizza via Slice and or in-store

Knowledge, to the half second, of how to microwave leftover pizza to perfection

Understanding of which pizza styles should be eaten folded and unfolded

Have the pizza mindset: If you’re not eating pizza right now, you’re definitely thinking about it

Be over 21 years old, from the U.S., and a Slice App user

Those interested in applying can do so online.