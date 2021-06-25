Company will pay you to eat pizza

(WJW) — Are you passionate about pizza? If so, we’ve got the job for you.
The Slice delivery app is now hiring ambassadors who will be paid generously in pizza.
Slice dedicates itself to supporting local pizza shops and is looking for 50 pizza experts to help promote pizzerias in their state.
The company will choose one social media savvy person from each state to serve as that state’s Head of Pizza.
These individuals will be given $25 weekly to eat at local pizza shops in their state. They will also be tasked with documenting their journey at each shop online.
In addition to free pizza, these ambassadors will also get a travel stipend, a content creation kit, Slice merchandise, and other exclusive deals/discounts.
Interested applicants must meet the following requirements, according to Slice’s website:
- It was love at first bite and you’ve never looked back
- You don’t discriminate — you love pizzas of all sizes, shapes, and backgrounds!
- You want to shout about your love of pizza from the rooftops
- Maybe you were guest of honor at your delivery guy’s wedding
- You’re passionate about your community and supporting small businesses
- You have a passion for creating content and are excited to tell the stories of independent pizzerias
Applicants must also have the following qualifications:
- Minimum of 10 years’ experience eating pizza
- Be a self-starter: Must possess the ability to proactively order pizza via Slice and or in-store
- Knowledge, to the half second, of how to microwave leftover pizza to perfection
- Understanding of which pizza styles should be eaten folded and unfolded
- Have the pizza mindset: If you’re not eating pizza right now, you’re definitely thinking about it
- Be over 21 years old, from the U.S., and a Slice App user
Those interested in applying can do so online.