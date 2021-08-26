Company running I-X Center in Cleveland could be sold any day now, sources say

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered talk of a sale of the company running the I-X Center in Cleveland.

That could lead to events such as the car show, boat show and more getting held there once again where they had been held for years and years.

Multiple sources tell the I-Team that the company behind the I-X Center could be sold any day now.

Last year, the I-Team broke the news that stunned Northeast Ohio. The I-X Center said it was closing because of COVID-19 and it could no longer host trade shows and the popular indoor amusement park.

Since then, however, the I-X Center leased out space to a business for storage. Trade shows filed lawsuits saying the I-X Center broke leases for them to hold their shows there.

Multiple sources say a company is close to buying the corporation now running the I-X Center. The new company would then work out deals to get the trade shows back.

Each show would work out a new agreement, and we’ve learned that is already in the works.

Nobody close to all of this is commenting on the record, but the I-Team will continue monitoring it.