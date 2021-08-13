Community welcomes home local Olympic gold medalist with parade, meet and greet

USA’s Katie Nageotte competes in the women’s pole vault final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 5, 2021. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Olympic gold medalist Katie Nageotte is being welcomed home with a parade and celebration in Olmsted Falls Friday evening.

Nageotte won an unexpected gold for the United States in the pole vault at the Tokyo Olympics ahead of world champion Anzhelika Sidorova of Russia.

To kick off the homecoming celebration, the Olmsted Falls Fire Department is escorting Nageotte from Village Green to Olmsted Falls High School.

Community members were invited to line up along Columbia Road between the Village Green and Bagley Road, and along Bagley Road from Columbia Road to just east of Olmsted Falls High School, to cheer her on.

The celebration then continues at Vitamix Field at Charles A. Harding Memorial Stadium. Starting at 5 p.m., the homecoming will feature a performance by the marching band and cheerleaders.

Nageotte will be available for a meet and greet with attendees.

The 30-year-old graduated from Olmsted Falls High School in 2009 and attended Ashland University.