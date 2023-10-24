WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The mother of Amanda Williams fought back tears as she joined family and friends for a press conference at The Word Church Tuesday afternoon, where Amanda was a member.

Loved ones are now fighting for answers as to why Amanda’s killer remains free.

“For any woman to be killed and only have an hour and a half, two hour investigation, any woman in Warrensville or any city should be scared,” her brother Joey Williams said.

On Oct. 9, officers were responded to a shooting on Sunset Drive in Warrensville Heights.

Williams, a mother, grandmother and popular Cleveland hairstylist, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The 46-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later.

Her pastor, Dr. R.A. Vernon, says the killing was the end result to years of domestic abuse.

“The evidence is pictures of him beating the hell out of her. Literally. Text messages saying ‘I’m sorry I kicked you in the face,'” Vernon said.

A person of interest, whom FOX 8 is not identifying since no charges have been filed, was taken into police custody, but released 48 hours later.

Williams’ family attorney says that person claimed he was the victim, citing Ohio’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law.

The Williams’ family attorney says the evidence initially presented to police was not the full picture. They’re hoping additional evidence will change the outcome of this case.

“We’re asking that you let the evidence speak and see a clear pattern of abuse and manipulation,” said Dr. Vernon.

FOX 8 cameras were rolling as loved ones marched into the police headquarters to present more evidence in the case. It’s evidence they hope will result in justice for a woman who was beloved by those who knew her best.

FOX 8 reached out to Warrensville Heights police for a status in the case. They have not returned our calls for comment.