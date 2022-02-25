Community to gather at donation drive-thru for Parma school devastated by arson

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — The City of Parma and its surrounding communities have an opportunity to provide classroom supplies for the students, teachers and staff at St. Anthony of Padua who are impacted by an arson that destroyed parts of their school on Feb. 19.

Vehicles can line up at the ‘Stuff the Squad’ drive-thru event on Wednesday, March 2 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in front of the University Hospitals Parma Medical Center at 7007 Powers Boulevard where volunteers from the fire department will unload donations.

Interested in donating? Here’s a list of what’s needed:

Hand sanitizer

Paper towels

Bandages

Milk crates

Disinfecting wipes

Disinfecting spray

Room freshener plug ins

Garbage cans

Disposable floor dusters

Carpet stain remover

Office tape Disposable masks

Small ice packs

Masking tape

Organizing containers/baskets

Tissues

Room refreshing spray

Buckets/sponges

Classroom trash cans

Brooms/dustpans

Vacuum cleaner

Tape dispenser

“The Parma community has always shown its caring and compassion in times of need,” said Fire Chief Michael Lasky. “We are confident that our residents and those in the surrounding communities will show their caring spirit once again so that we can allow these children and their teachers to resume their educational experience with a semblance of normalcy.”

Fire officials say there’s $1 million in damage to the building from the fire that was started in the basement and spread to classrooms above it.

The school was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there are no reports of injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of $5000 for anyone that has information that leads to an arrest of the suspect accused of starting the fire. This is in addition to $7,500 reported days ago.