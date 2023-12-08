ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Expresso Bakery went from a thriving business to a business without a home. A car, traveling at a high rate of speed, crashed into the back of the store in February.

It destroyed the building, but not the people making it run.

“I’m shocked. That’s one of the only good things that no one was killed,” Bakery Owner Keith Black told Fox 8 News when the crash happened in February.

Black, who had just opened the shop four years earlier, vowed to return.

“I’m hoping to be back. I’ll try to be back. That’s my goal,” he said.

Nine months later, Black’s goal was reached. Dec. 8 marked the official reopening of Expresso Bakery.

Their shelves were empty for weeks during the rebuild but were empty on reopening day for a much better reason.

The Elyria community came together and the shop was all out of donuts by around 10 a.m.

It’s proof that if you build it, they will come. Especially, when you are offering donuts.