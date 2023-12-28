LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – When a pickup truck crashed into a popular neighborhood tavern in Medina County earlier this month, it shut down the business and left longtime employees out of work, but generous Northeast Ohioans are now trying to help them overcome the holiday mishap.

Investigators say the pickup was traveling along Route 42 in Lafayette Township, and when another vehicle suddenly pulled out, the driver slammed on the brakes and the rear axle snapped, causing the truck to careen out of control and slam into the front of the Roadside Inn.

A couple of customers were inside the tavern at the time of the crash and scrambled out of harm’s way just in time.

They were shaken up but were not injured.

“I heard the screeching and then the whole building shook. Thank the Lord that nobody was hurt, it could have gone so many different ways, and we were really blessed. I mean, it looked really bad,” said longtime employee Pam Dailey.

The building sustained structural damage, and it’s unclear when the tavern might reopen, leaving some of the employees with no means of support.

“Most of the girls here are single moms and now they’re not working,” said Dailey.

When longtime customers of the Roadside Inn found out about the accident and the financial hardship that the employees would be facing over the holidays, they decided to start a campaign to give them a helping hand.

They created a GoFundMe page and friends and complete strangers have made donations that are helping the out-of-work employees make ends meet. Along the way, they have helped create a touching holiday memory.

“It was humbling, it was just amazing,” Dailey said. “I can’t even tell you how wonderful I thought it was for someone to do that, so they’re not just customers, they’re family to us.”

If you are interested in helping the employees, find the GoFundMe page here.