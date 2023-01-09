AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Around 100 people rallied in support of Akron Public Schools

teachers outside the administration building Monday night.

That momentum swung into the school board meeting just minutes after the rally.

In an unanimous vote, the Akron school board voted to approve a new three-year contract with the Akron Education Association, averting a strike by more than 2,500 teachers.

“It’s a victory for our administration, it’s a victory for our teachers and most of all, it’s a victory for our kids,” said Dr. Derrick Hall, school board president.

“We believe that both parties compromised, but we believe we walked away with a fair contract that respects our educators and acknowledges their hard work,” said Union President Pat Shipe.

It’s a contract almost 10 months in the making. School safety and security concerns along with wages were the main sticking points.

While the school board voted to accept the contract Monday night, the teachers union is expected to ratify the agreement as early as Tuesday afternoon.

The union said a compromise was also reached on several other issues, including healthcare benefits and scheduling.