Community rallies around Tribe drummer John Adams with car parade

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– John Adams, a staple of Cleveland Indians games for 48 years, was absent from Monday’s home opener. But the beat went on and he was not forgotten.

Adams, who’s toted his bass drum to Tribe games since 1973, has been dealing with health issues and was not able to attend the game.

Fans and friends rallied around the Indians super fan by staging a drive-by parade at his home in Brecksville.

Adams said he hopes to be drumming in the bleachers at Progressive Field later this season.

On Monday, Patrick Carney, Akron native and Black Keys drummer, stepped in for Adams to carry on the tradition.