Community raising funds to help with 11-year-old Aurora girl’s life-saving leg amputation

AURORA, Ohio (WJW) – Something as simple as walking from her living room to the kitchen is a painful challenge for 11-year-old Kiera Holzman from Aurora.

“I can’t walk normally. I can’t stand normally, I can’t run normally and can’t stand up for a long period of time,” she said.

Her gymnastics and soccer days came to an abrupt end. At the age of 6, Kiera was diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation, a painful, rare condition that abnormally connects arteries and veins, causing major swelling to Kiera’s left leg.

“It just kept getting worse and seeing her in pain all the time, it’s very disheartening and it hurts your heart,” said Amanda Holzman, her mom.

“It’s hard because whenever it’s gym class at school, I just have to sit there and watch everybody else do stuff that I’ve not been able to do,” Kiera said.

Left untreated, the veins can rupture, causing bleeding into heart and brain.

After years of multiple unsuccessful surgeries, Kiera is now facing a mid-thigh leg amputation.

“We brought it up to the doc like, ‘Hey, instead of putting our daughter through this, let’s do something that’s going to actually fix the problem,'” said Jerod Holzman, Kiera’s dad.

The surgery alone is more than $100,000 and associated expenses are not covered by insurance, including a robotic prosthetic.

The Revere School District, where her mom works as a second-grade teacher, is now joining forces with Aurora schools, where Kiera attends school, for a T-shirt fundraiser to support the family financially.

“They’re just a wonderful family and Amanda Holzman, Kiera’s mom, is such a positive person and is just really an inspiration for our entire staff here,” said Richfield Elementary School principal Anthony Stretar.

“For the prosthetics, going forward, they are very, very costly and especially as she gets older, some of the ones where they have all this new technology,” Amanda said.

It’s an act of love for a little girl yearning to just be a kid again.

Kiera’s surgery is scheduled for March 23.

If you’d like to purchase a T-shirt or donate monetarily, go here.