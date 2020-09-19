Community members mourning loss of beloved Cleveland Bishop J. Delano Ellis

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The religious community is mourning the loss of beloved Metropolitan – Archbishop J. Delano Ellis II, who passed away on Saturday.

His wife, author and speaker Sabrina Ellis, shared the announcement in a post on Facebook.

“While you share your love, concern and prayers with us, God and Bishop Ellis had another plan. My husband made his transition this morning. Please continue to pray for us in this season,” she wrote.

Bishop Ellis was elected senior pastor for the Pentecostal Church of Christ in 1989.

“During his tenure, his impact in each facet of the ministry has been both spiritually and historically significant to the Pentecostal Holiness community throughout the world,” the church said in his bio. “The Visionary continues to preach the Word of God, and the Lord has added thousands of souls to the Church, such as should be saved. The leadership of Bishop Ellis has resulted in positive change in the Lord’s Church and throughout the Civic community.”

Funeral arrangements for Bishop Ellis are still being organized.

In the meantime, expressions of love should be sent to Sabrina Ellis at Pentecostal Church of Christ located at 10515 Chester Avenue in Cleveland.

Family and friends have been sharing tributes on social media throughout the day, including Bishop Jack Lumanog. He served as Bishop Ellis’ Special Assistant when he was National Chief of Chaplains of the Civil Air Patrol Chaplain Corps.

“He was a constant encourager, he promoted me through the ranks from Captain to Lieutenant Colonel and was one of my biggest supporters as I felt called to the episcopate. Rest in peace.”

1/2 My heart is so heavy as I just received the news that my friend and mentor, Bishop J. Delano Ellis, has died. I served as Bishop Ellis's Special Assistant for Diversity of Ministry when he was National Chief of Chaplains of the Civil Air Patrol Chaplain Corps. pic.twitter.com/roeb47b3xx — Bishop Jack Lumanog (@BishopLumanog) September 19, 2020

Bishop Ellis was featured on FOX 8 news back in 2012 as he recalled the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on the 44th anniversary of his death. Ellis says he was a witness to one of the saddest chapters in American history.

