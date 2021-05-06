Community honors Na’Kia Crawford nearly one year after her murder

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Family and friends of 18-year-old Na’Kia Crawford gathered outside North High School in Akron for a special ceremony almost a year after her death.

“She brought a smile to each one of our faces every time she walked through the door,” said Kim Sabetta, principal.

Thursday night, the school dedicated a bench in her honor.

Na’Kia was shot and killed last June in her car while running errands with her grandmother on North Howard Street near downtown.

“Just think of that excitement she had to get her life started and to give back to the community,” said Mark Black, with Akron Public Schools.

Na’kia was murdered just days after her high school graduation. She had planned to attend Central State University and major in computer science.

“It helps the family because they can come here and you can feel her presence,” said Pastor R. Stacey Jenkins, pastor to the Crawford family.

Akron Police believe Na’Kia was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

According to investigators, then 17-year-old Adarus Black fired indiscriminately at Crawford’s car, thinking it belonged to a rival. Black remains at large.

“We are going to put justice in the hands of God. Ultimately, what would help them is some degree of justice and that is going to happen,” said Jenkins.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Black, they are asked to call Akron Police.