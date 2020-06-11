Community members gather in Solon for interfaith vigil honoring George Floyd

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — Solon residents and members of the Chagrin Valley Islamic Center have gathered together for a vigil in honor of George Floyd and all those lost to racism and police violence.

The interfaith vigil aimed to offer Northeast Ohioans the opportunity to express support for the family and friends of George Floyd and stand firmly against racism.

Community members met at the Solon Gazebo for the vigil at 7 p.m.

Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day after an officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes. The officer, Derrick Chauvin, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder.

The three other officers at the scene — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four were fired following the incident.

