Community members gather in Elyria for unity march

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Community members gathered in Elyria Saturday to “March for Unity.”

Organizers say the event brought together people of all background to march in support of racial equality, religious freedom, and in honor of the LBGTQIA community.

Event organizer Heather Sorg says she began planning the event back in April following the string of attacks on the Asian-American Pacific Islander communities.

“Back in April, with all the AAPI hate happening, I wanted to plan an event to bring the community together,” said Sorg. “And also, after George Floyd passed last year and everything that’s led up to today with all the hate, the insurrection on January 6th and everything, I wanted to do something to unify the community.”

Sorg says this event was very important to her.

“People from all backgrounds, religions — I wanted us all joined together, untied together. I’m just tired of all the anger and the hate towards everybody,” she added.