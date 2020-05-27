Community members, first responders honor Elyria High School seniors

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Local law enforcement agencies, first responders and community members are holding a car parade to honor Elyria High School’s graduating seniors.

Parents have been coordinating with the school, city and Lorain County Community College to organize the parade.

Members of Elyria’s police and fire departments, as well as high school staff, LCCC staff, community members and military personnel will be present to show their support for the Class of 2020.

The parade begins at 6 p.m. and is being held in the LCCC parking lots.

Seniors will park their decorated cars and sit either on them or near them, while social distancing. Friends, family and community members will then drive through the college campus on the parade route to wave at and cheer on our senior class.

“This is a chance to see the entire class together in a safe, socially distant way. We thank our senior parent organizers, especially Samantha Thomas and Stacey Goodspeed, and the Lorain County Community College, for organizing this amazing event!” Elyria City Schools said on social media.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, the Class of 2020 hasn’t been able to enjoy the traditional graduation festivities.

However, many communities have found ways to honor their graduates while social distancing.

