(WJW) – Several Northeast Ohio counties have high COVID-19 community levels. That’s according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Counties with high community levels include:

Lorain

Erie

Huron

Medina

Sandusky

Trumbull

Mahoning

Community levels are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

Most other Northeast Ohio counties are under a medium transmission.

According to the Ohio Hospital Association (OHA), there are 1,166 people currently hospitalized in Ohio with COVID-19. Admissions are up in every age group, according to OHA data, with the highest jump in 18-29.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 26,610 COVID-19 cases for the past week.