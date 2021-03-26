Community honoring Northeast Ohio native killed in Colorado supermarket shooting

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — The mass shooting in a Colorado grocery store hits close to home, as former classmates honor a Northeast Ohio native who was killed. Lynn Murray attended Mentor High School and her graduating class wants her family to know she is not forgotten.

“Very, very upsetting that, somebody that you knew that was a part of your life growing up in high school, died that way,” Leighsa Parisi-Delaney.

Lynn Murray was a member of the Mentor High School Class of 1977. She was among the ten people who lost their lives when a gunman opened fire inside a grocery store Monday in Boulder, Colorado.

“We were all just in shock,” said her former classmate.

Parisi-Delaney remembers Lynn as being very artistic. Although the two were not close friends, Parisi-Delaney says being fellow Cardinals, they will always have a special bond.

“We started high school in 10th grade together and she was in a couple of my classes and I just remember, you know, typical 16-year olds talking girl talk, just very nice,” she said.

“Lynn was deeply, deeply loved…you can’t comprehend what it is until it’s happened to you,” the victim’s husband, John MacKenzie told FOX 8’s sister station KDVR-TV in Denver.

Murray leaves behind her husband and two adult children.

MacKenzie says his wife was at the store as a contractor for Instacart…purchasing someone else’s groceries to deliver to their home.

The company donated $50,000 to a GoFundMe page for the family. The page also touts Lynn’s career as photo director for magazines like Glamour and Cosmopolitan.

“She just had these wonderful things that I read about that happened to her in her life and her accomplishments, and it was like ‘wow’ it was just great, great to see that she was very successful,” said Parisi-Delaney.

Murray’s former classmates hope the Saturday morning vigil in front of Mentor High School will let her family know how many lives she touched.

“Anybody who wants to come, bring flowers, talk about the times that you had with her, or just be present and say words for her family,” Parisi-Delaney said.

The vigil for Lynn Murray will be held at 10:00 a.m. this Saturday, March 27, in front of Mentor High School. It is open to the public.