Community honoring Navy Corpsman killed in Afghanistan with moment of silence

MILAN, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, who was killed in Thursday’s terror attacks in Afghanistan, will be honored with a moment of silence Friday night.

Soviak’s alma mater, Edison High School in Milan, is playing a football game against Bellevue High School at 7 p.m.

Edison Local Schools superintendent Thomas Roth says Bellevue reached out, asking permission to honor Soviak with a moment of silence during the game.

Soviak graduated from Edison High School in 2017. He was involved in many activities, including playing on the football team.

The attack killed 13 U.S. service members. Flags were lowered across the country for U.S. service members and others killed in Afghanistan

Soviak, 22, was a native of Berlin Heights in Erie County.

His family released the following statement to FOX 8:

On behalf of the entire Soviak family, we want to thank all those who have extended their support and prayers on the loss of our son, Max. Max was a wonderful son who loved his family, his community, and was proud to serve in the U.S. Navy. He was excited about the opportunities the Navy would offer him and planned to make the Navy a career. We are incredibly proud of his service to our country. As we mourn the loss of our son, we also mourn for the loss of the Marines and Soldier who were killed and pray for the speedy recovery of all of those wounded in Afghanistan. Words cannot express how heartbroken we are with this news and we will miss Max tremendously. As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our family and we respectfully request that you honor our privacy. Thank you, The Soviak Family

“Max was full of life in everything he did,” Edison Local Schools said in a statement. Max was a 2017 graduate of Edison High School. He studied electrical tech through EHOVE Career Center his junior and senior years.