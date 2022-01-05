Live: Community holds vigil to honor fallen Cleveland Officer Shane Bartek

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A vigil is being held to honor fallen Cleveland Officer Shane Bartek in Cleveland Wednesday evening.

Bartek, 25, was shot and killed Friday during a carjacking on the city’s west side. He was off duty at the time and was walking to his car. City police officials have ruled his murder a line-of-duty death.

Two suspects have been charged in the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

Community members were invited to come together at 15415 Kipling Avenue at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Everyone in attendance then marched to the 5th District Police Station, where Bartek had been assigned, at 881 East 152nd Street.

A short program honoring Bartek will begin there at 6 p.m.

Funeral services for Bartek will be held Tuesday, Jan. 11 at Grace Church, 7393 Pearl Rd. in Middleburg Heights. Services will start at 10 a.m.

Family will receive friends at Grace Church on Monday, Jan. 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.