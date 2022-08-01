STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Friends, classmates and the community gathered Monday night at the site of a crash that killed two Strongsville High School graduates and left a third hospitalized in critical condition.

19-year-old Davion Flanagan, a 2022 graduate of Strongsville High, and 20-year-old Dominic Russo died early Sunday morning.

“We were really close to each other, it was unbreakable,” said Husni Ahmad, friend of Flanagan.

Ahmad and another friend organized the candlelight vigil.

“I watched Daveon grow up from a scrawny kid to a big football player. Great heart, would do anything for anybody. He was family to us,” said Jim Harper who lives next door to the Flanagan family.

Investigators say it appears the car failed to stop at the end of Progress Drive, went across the lawn, hit a sign and then crashed into the building.

A 17-year-old girl was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center where she is listed in critical condition.

Police say it appears the 17-year-old was driving and that speed played a factor.

Meanwhile, the Strongsville community is wrapping their arms around the Flanagan and Russo families.