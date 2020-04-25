LIVE: Community holds memorial honoring 99-year-old WWII veteran

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WJW) — Community members are holding a memorial to honor a local veteran who passed away on Wednesday.

Members of one New Philadelphia neighborhood are lining up their cars on Delaware Avenue near the cemetery around 12:15 p.m. Saturday to show their support for Alfred Ballentine, a 99-year-old World War II veteran.

Community members say he passed away peacefully in his Oldtown Valley home.

Ballentine was a recipient of five Bronze Star Medals. He loved the Cleveland Indians, was a longtime dairy farmer and served as township trustee.