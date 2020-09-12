Community holds lemonade stand in beneift of cancer patient with new baby

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Community members are holding a lemonade stand in benefit of a cancer patient with a new baby.

A Westlake family is hosting the event Saturday afternoon to raise money for Erin Kramer and her family.

Kramer was hospitalized at the end of July. She battled cancer while pregnant and had to have brain tumors removed during her pregnancy.

Kramer’s new baby, Dawson, was born premature and is currently in the NICU at Fairview Hospital.

In effort to support the Kramer family, community members are selling lemonade, lemon blueberry whipped cupcakes and ricotta cookies at 23335 S. Melrose Drive until 4 p.m.

COVID-19 prevention measures were taken when baking and packaging the food. Lemonade stands customers should wear masks and practice social distancing.

Additionally, you can keep up with the Kramer family’s journey by following them on Facebook.

