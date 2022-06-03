AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A vigil is being held Friday night for the 17-year-old boy who investigators say was beaten to death near the I Promise School in Akron.

The victim was found in the parking lot near the school’s basketball courts at 400 West Market Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Ethan Liming, of Akron.

Liming was with a group of friends who pulled into the school parking lot, police said. Shortly after arriving, the victim and his friends became involved in a fight with at least three other males who were already on the property playing basketball.

During the ordeal, the victim was knocked unconscious and brutally assaulted, police said.

The victim’s friends rushed home to call 911, which alerted the police to the situation.

Police said Liming had severe injuries. He was pronounced dead just minutes after he was found.

Akron police have not released possible suspect information.

The vigil starts at 8 p.m. at the Firestone baseball field.