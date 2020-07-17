Community holding balloon release to honor 15-year-old shot, killed while riding in car

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) — Family, classmates and community members are gathering Friday evening to remember a 15-year old girl who was fatally shot while riding in a car.

A balloon release and vigil is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Korb Field, the football stadium at Brush High School in Lyndhurst, in honor of Ke’viania James.

Investigators say at 12:46 p.m. on July 5, Ke’viania was shot in the head while riding in a car with a relative in East Cleveland, at Alleghany and Northfield Avenues. She later did at University Hospitals.

Ke’viania was a sophomore at Brush High and was a cheerleader. Her mother described her as a good student, who eventually wanted to go to college and become a chiropractor.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $2500 for information that helps lead to a suspect. (Learn more about the reward in the video above.)

The community is invited to attend the Friday night vigil, where everyone will have purple balloons, Ke’viania’s favorite color.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: