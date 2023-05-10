CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Staying strong, demanding justice — dozens of people gathered Wednesday evening to honor the life of 23-year old Dailyn Ferguson.

Ferguson was shot to death last Mother’s Day as he was leaving “D-F Kickz,” a high-end tennis shoe store he had recently opened on Mayfield Road in Lyndhurst.

As his mother was pulling away, a stolen car pulled up, blocked him in and someone opened fire, killing him.

Loved ones met in front of Oxford Elementary School in Cleveland Heights, where Ferguson once attended, to release blue and white balloons into the sky.

Dailyn’s mother says blue was his favorite color.

She has since moved to Florida, but we spoke with her briefly by video call right before the event.

“I just wanted our city and those who love my son to come out and express, and show how they can honor my baby,” she told FOX 8.

“I just want justice to be served and those people to get in trouble for what they did to my son,” said Cedric Harrison, Ferguson’s father.

“This has been the hardest year of my life and I mean, Dailyn was a good kid. Dailyn was doing good things. Dailyn was on his way. He was a giver, not a taker. He was just ‘that kid.’ He didn’t deserve this,” said the victim’s grandmother Valerie Harrison.

The Lyndhurst police chief tells FOX 8 that detectives have identified “persons of interest” in the case, but no one has been arrested.

He says detectives are working to tie up loose ends so a solid case can be presented to the grand jury when that time comes.