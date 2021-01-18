Community collecting cards, messages of support for injured Huron wrestler

HURON, Ohio (WJW) — The Huron Tiger Wrestling Moms are requesting that community members send cards and well-wishes to a high school athlete who was recently hospitalized.

Huron Tiger Wrestler KeAndre Moore was injured over the weekend while competing in a team duel. The sophomore ruptured his pancreas and is looking at a recovery time of four months to a year.

Kristie Detlor, whose son wrestles with Moore, says the multisport athlete will likely be hospitalized for a long time.

Detlor says Moore was completely devastated by the news.

“He’s an outstanding athlete. He a point-getter in wrestling and was slated to be a starter come this football season,” she explained. “His absence is really leaving a void. Especially right now in wrestling. He is a key kid. To have to lose as much time as he is losing for recovery is heart breaking.”

Detlor, along with the other Tiger Moms, is asking for card donations. The group is trying to start a “get well card circle” in effort to bring some joy to Moore as he recovers.

“I know collecting cards and things is just a small thing, but we just want him to know we are all pulling for him and understand his loss,” Detlor told FOX 8.

Those interested in sending Moore cards or messages of positivity can mail them to the following address:

KeAndre Moore

C/O Kristie Detlor

2725 Boos Road

Huron, OH 44839