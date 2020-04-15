Community celebrates high school senior’s college acceptance with surprise parade

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — With proms and commencement ceremonies likely canceled for high school seniors due to the coronavirus outbreak, families are finding new ways to celebrate the graduation milestone.

Wednesday evening, members of the Shaker Heights community are celebrating a high school senior’s college acceptance with a surprise parade.

At 5 p.m. Lauren was escorted to the driveway of her Larchmere Blvd home. There she found a caravan of cars ready to celebrate her.

Drivers honked, cheered and help up signs congratulating Lauren.

Lauren will be attending Syracuse University in the fall. Her family is very proud of her accomplishments.