Community bands together to give proper funeral to 90-year-old veteran without relatives

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — A Northeast Ohio community is banning together to provide a proper farewell to a U.S. Army veteran, John Krebel, who died at age 90 without any surviving relatives.

Krebel spent his final days at the Governor’s Village, an assisted-living facility in Mayfield Village. He arrived at the facility in July 2020, but in that short time, made quite an impression on the staff.

“He impacted us as well as I hope we impacted his life. He’s not somebody we’ll forget. He had a lot of struggles, a lot of hardship, but he still had a very pleasant attitude. He would joke around…because he didn’t speak well, often. When we got things right and we did do things that he wanted us to do, he would give us a couple of these (two thumbs up) and a big smile,” said Executive Director Michelle Gorman.

Ross DeJohn III, of The DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, says he remembers Krebel coming in several years ago to make his own funeral arrangements.

DeJohn tells Fox 8 that when he received Krebel’s remains, he felt that despite having no next-of-kin, he deserved a funeral mass.

DeJohn reached out to Rev. John Betters of St. John of the Cross Church in Euclid. Rev. Betters tells Fox 8 that his pastoral associate emailed several parishioners and asked if they would attend a funeral mass for them at the church.

Several of them reached out to local veterans organizations and posted the invitation on social media sites, and the community response has been enormous.

Many people said they did not want Krebel to go to his final resting place alone and wanted to have a church filled with people to honor him, his life and the sacrifice he made to his country.

John Krebel’s Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, 140 Richmond Road, Euclid. It will conclude with Military Honors. Private Burial at All Souls Cemetery.