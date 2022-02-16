Communities along Cuyahoga River bracing for major, near record-breaking flooding

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) – Parts of Northeast Ohio are bracing for major, near record-breaking flooding this week.

Low lying areas of Valley View could be underwater by Thursday evening as the Cuyahoga River is expected to spill over its banks, well above flood stage.

As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Cuyahoga River at Independence was flowing at a height of 5.16 feet, which is still well below flood stage.

“We got dogs, they’ll stay in here. We’ve been through it twice now,” said Terry Burns, who said he is not concerned about the anticipated flooding.

Burns and his family have lived on Murray Road in Valley View for the past eight years. His neighborhood off Canal Road is prone to flooding, so a year after moving in, with the help of FEMA, he had his house raised about eight feet above the ground.

“We’ve been raised down here, so we shouldn’t have anything to worry about downstairs if it does get in there,” Burns said.

Burns showed us pictures of his yard and neighborhood when the nearby Cuyahoga River crested at 21.6 feet in March of 2020. That’s almost the same level it’s expected to crest Thursday evening into Friday.

“My cars were here in the driveway. I had a trailer and I pulled my wife’s car up on my landscape trailer and it was high and dry,” Burns said.

Typically, Terry and his neighbors would be trapped because during big floods, Canal Road would be impassable. Recently, the city has built an access road at the back of their street.

“That never gets flooded. It never goes up that far, so it’s an easy way to get in and out,” he said.

“The village has taken part in a hazard mitigation program with FEMA over the last several years, where a number of residential homes have been raised, as well as, there have been some who have chosen to take a buyout, so their properties become green space,” said Valley View fire chief Ken Papesh.

“There’s like five or six just from here down to the corner that have been torn down and became the green space,” said Burns.

Chief Papesh says even if the river reaches 21.5 feet, he expects some road closures, especially along Canal and Rockside Roads, but limited property damage. He also provided pictures of what the area looked like in March of 2020, the seventh highest level the river has been recorded at Independence.

“That depends upon how much snow melt, how much melt we have from the snow pack and on how fast of the rain we’re going to get comes down,” the chief said.

The general manager of Lockkeepers restaurant, located right on the river, says he isn’t worried either.

“In the past, yeah. It used to flood a lot more before the Army Corps of Engineers made some improvements, but it would get very high at that point, but that’s been years,” said general manager Brian Woehrman.

Flood stage for the Cuyahoga River at Independence is 17 feet.

Thursday, it is expected to reach 21.5 feet, which is considered a major flood.

The record flood level for this part of the Cuyahoga River is 23.29 feet set in June of 2006.