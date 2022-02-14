Communities along Chagrin River prepare for possible flooding this week

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) – A local fire department is warning residents to be prepared for

possible flooding.

First responders in Lake County are closely watching the Chagrin River ahead of rain that is forecasted later this week.

“Right now, the river is roughly at about 10 feet. It is coming close to the banks,” said Chief Robert Gandee with the Willoughby Hills Fire Department.

The fire department issued a warning Monday about possible flooding of the Chagrin River starting Wednesday through Friday. Gandee said this is due to the unusually warm temperatures and rain forecasted.

“Any of our houses along the Chagrin River, especially the River Valley area, along Dodd Road, and a number of streets in close proximity to that,” said Gandee.

Gandee said many parts of the Chagrin River are frozen and when thawing occurs and the ice breaks, the ice jams create the potential for flooding.

“Water levels can change very quickly. We’ve seen it where there there is no rain in the area where we have a problem, but it’s another location further upstream that they have a substantial storm and it dumps a lot of water,” said Gandee.

So, the department asked that residents living in low-lying areas take extra precautions and sign up for emergency notifications.

The Willoughby Hills Community Center parking lot is also available for anyone needing to temporarily

relocate their car during a flooding event.

Meanwhile, the fire department will add additional staff starting Wednesday through Friday.