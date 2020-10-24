Communities across Northeast Ohio taking part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Communities across Northeast Ohio are taking part in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Residents are encouraged to safely dispose of their unused, unwanted or expired prescription medications at one of the many drug drop boxes located throughout the area.

Today is #DEATakeBackDay! Make sure you take your unused, expired, and unwanted meds to a collection site near you. Collection sites open at 10 AM. https://t.co/mwTKE0CyA6 #OpioidEpidemic pic.twitter.com/XW56IkCpsL — DEA HQ (@DEAHQ) October 24, 2020

“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that you no longer need and still keep in your home cabinet are highly susceptible to being stolen, misused and abused. Removing these potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted medications from your household prevents misuse where it often starts,” said Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish. “If you’re unable to participate on October 24th, you can still drop off your unused medications for disposal on another date, as our Rx Drug Drop Boxes are available year-round.”

The DEA and Cuyahoga County are also accepting vaping devices and cartridges. However, it’s important to note that those containing lithium ion batteries cannot be accepted.

Last year, the DEA reported 882,919 lbs. worth of medications were collected nationwide.

