‘Common sense’: Dr. Fauci says double-masking is ‘likely’ more effective against coronavirus

(WJW) — As the coronavirus pandemic stretches on and more variants are being discovered, double-masking is becoming more common as was seen at last week’s presidential inauguration.

Pete Buttigieg, nominee for secretary of transportation, and his husband, Chasten, both wore double face coverings as did poet laureate Amanda Gorman.

But is double-masking effective as it seems?

In an interview with TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease official in the United States, said that “just makes common sense.”

“It likely does,” said Fauci. “I mean, this is a physical covering to prevent droplets and virus to get in. So if you have a physical covering with one layer, and you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective.”

Fauci said scientists are already preparing to adjust COVID-19 vaccines to fight the mutated versions.

He said there is “a very slight, modest diminution” of the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against those variants, but “there’s enough cushion with the vaccines that we have that we still consider them to be effective” against both.

Last week, Fauci said at a White House press briefing that the new COVID-19 variants are the reasons “why you absolutely should be wearing a mask.”