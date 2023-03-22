CLEVELAND (WJW) – It has been 120 years since common ravens were seen in Cuyahoga County, leading many to believe that they would return “nevermore.”

But, for the first time in over a century, a pair of the large birds were spotted in the Cleveland Metroparks a few weeks ago.

According to the Cleveland Metroparks, the ravens were seen just outside the doors of CanalWay Visitor Center in the Ohio and Erie Canal Reservation.

Hoping to see them for yourselves? Park officials suggest heading behind the visitor center toward the towpath and look out for activity around the railroad trestle above.

In a video posted Wednesday afternoon, The Cleveland Museum of Natural History shared the key differences between ravens and crows, which are often mistaken for one another.

“Ravens are significantly larger than crows and even have a fluffier look due to their feathers. Crows have a sleeker appearance,” said wildlife specialist Allison Capunay in the video. “Another difference is tail shape. While crows have a fan-shaped tail, raven tails are more in the shape of a diamond.”

According to the Smithsonian National Zoo, common ravens are normally 22 to 27 inches with a wingspan of 45.5 to 46.5 inches.

But Capunay says appearance isn’t the only difference.

“You’re probably used to hearing the typical ‘caw’ from the crows in the area, but ravens actually make more of a croaking sound,” she said.