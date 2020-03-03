Common pleas judge to remain home as a precaution after traveling to Italy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) -- Summit County Common Pleas Judge Alison McCarty will remain out of the office as a precaution after recently traveling to Italy.

McCarty returned home Sunday night from a 10-day trip to Italy. She and her husband were celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary. They were joined by their daughter who lives in Paris.

Following the trip, McCarty's daughter felt ill. Her daughter is now self-quarantined in France and monitoring her temperature.

McCarty told Fox 8 previously she had no symptoms and was feeling well, but decided to go into self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution.

A press release from the Summit County Common Pleas Court issued Tuesday stated that Administrative Judge Amy Corrigall Jones, after consulting with the Supreme Court and county officials, decided that McCarty would remain out of the office at this time. She said the decision was made out of concern for the well-being of the employees and the public.

“Since the news broke, people have expressed concern about the coronavirus being spread in the courthouse and we want people to know that out of an abundance of caution, Judge McCarty will not return to the courthouse until after the appropriate period has passed and she has remained asymptomatic,” stated Jones. “We continue to work with local officials and we have arranged with the Supreme Court to provide coverage for her cases. We will continue to monitor the judge’s daily progress and in the meantime, we have confirmed that the judge has had no contact with any employee in the courthouse. All employees are safe and all members of the public are safe to enter the building. The courthouse continues with its daily operations."

