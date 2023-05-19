CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland City Planning Commission has approved a plan to bring major upgrades to Public Square.

The plan calls for the remodeling of the Superior Avenue crossing as well as the removal of “unsightly” jersey barriers, to be replaced with security bollards along the perimeter of the square, according to a Friday news release from the city.

See renderings below:

Nine retractable bollards at either end of the Public Square section of Superior — at East Roadway and West Roadway — can be raised to close off the area to vehicles for special events.

The plan is expected to make the crossing safer for pedestrians and focus bus traffic through the square by creating two entry and exit lanes and adding permanent curb extensions.

It also includes Cleveland’s first-ever raised “tabletop” crosswalk in the center of the block. Bicycle lane makings along Superior Avenue will also make a return.

“I appreciate the thorough and thoughtful work that the team put in to get this plan right,” Mayor Justin Bibb is quoted in the release. “Public Square is the people’s park, and this plan reflects that vision while prioritizing safety, function and aesthetics.”

See the full Friday presentation drafted by James Corner Field Operations below:

The city now plans to issue permits for the work, which is expected to begin in late fall, pending the availability of materials, the weather and upcoming events scheduled for the square.