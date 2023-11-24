(AP) – The Washington Commanders fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer on Friday.

The moves came a day after the defense struggled again in a 45-10 Thanksgiving Day loss at the Dallas Cowboys. Washington allowed 290 or more yards in 11 of 12 games this season and 30 or more points seven times.

The latest defeat dropped the team to 4-8 in its first season under new ownership. The Commanders have lost eight of 10 since opening the season with back-to-back victories.

Coach Ron Rivera could take over the defensive play-calling duties, which would allow him to defer even more to new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Rivera’s own future is uncertain beyond this season, with Josh Harris’ ownership group expected to make significant changes.

Del Rio, 60, was 12 games into his fourth season with Washington after Rivera hired him in 2020. The two, each a former linebacker, had no prior working relationship before this.