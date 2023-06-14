(WJW) – Netflix is set to launch its first-ever restaurant.

Netflix Bites will feature chefs from popular shows such as “Chef’s Table” and “Nailed It!,” providing fans and foodies alike a unique dining experience.

The two-week pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles will feature a tasting menu created by renowned chefs Curtis Stone, Rodney Scott, and Nadiya Hussain, along with custom cocktails from mixologists on Netflix’s “Drink Masters.”

The restaurant will open on June 30, and guests will be required to make reservations by paying a non-refundable deposit of $25, which will be credited towards their final bill.

However, Netflix says the tv personalities will not be present at the restaurant to meet and greet guests.

You can make reservations here.