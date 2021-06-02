Coming back: The bars and restaurants reopening in Cleveland

**Related Video Above: Local doctor says no shame in taking it slow when it comes to removing your mask.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With mask mandates officially lifted in Ohio, some Cleveland restaurants and bars are coming out of hibernation.

Multiple spaces that were closed down during much or all of the coronavirus pandemic so far, have made announcements they are reopening soon.

Here are a few to be aware of right now:

Punch Bowl Social Cleveland

Down in the East Bank of the Flats, the huge space is reopening Wednesday, June 9, once again offering cocktails, food, a show-stopping roof top and a wide range of group games. Find out more right here.

Spotted Owl Tremont

Save for takeout cocktails and charcuterie selections, the Tremont cocktail spot plans to finally reopen this summer with a brand new patio after being closed down for well over a year. Find out more right here.

Happy Dog

Those who’ve missed a place where you can order anything from cream cheese to Fruit Loops on your hot dog, are in luck when Happy Dog finally reopens its Detroit Avenue doors on June 25, and they’re bringing back live music as well. Find out more about the full plan right here.

FWD Day + Nightclub

This 21+ venue in the Flats is holding its official grand reopening tonight (June 2) with none other than Kaskade performing. Some tickets are still available, and the event, starting at 10 p.m., is one of the first full-capacity concerts going down in Ohio since the pandemic shut everything down last year. Find out more right here.

FOX 8 will continue to update this list as more spots open.