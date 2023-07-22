Humidity will remain on the lower side this weekend before muggy air moves in next week. The weekend is looking really comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Rain chances staying low with a better chance for afternoon scattered showers on Sunday.

Comfortable weather with a light northerly Saturday.

A series of fronts from the NW this weekend will produce a few highly localized showers. Nothing widespread.

No long-term signs of LONG stretches of above normal heat AND humidity through the remainder of July. Some brief periods of heat at the end of next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

The last sunset after 9 p.m. has happened for this summer