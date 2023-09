INDEPENDENCS, Ohio (WJW) — Cool weather made for ideal conditions for a vigorous Sunday walk for a cause that drew a large crowd of participants in Independence.

The ALS Association held the 2023 Walk to Defeat ALS on the Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine.

The walk raises money and awareness for Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) which is a rare neurological disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.