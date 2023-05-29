(WJW)- Not too hot, not too cold!

The Memorial Day forecast will be comfortable for parades and other events.

Early morning Monday, you may find a stray sprinkle south of SR 30. But, it will be short-lived.

You can find the current StormFOX radar, here.

It gets even warmer as we say goodbye to May! Temperatures will be in the mid-80s as humidity rises a bit as well. Hello June!

Rainfall will be sparse over the next 7 days:

Our stretch of mainly dry conditions continues, with only a small chance for a shower or two by the end of the week.

If we continue on our “dry streak” we could end up with 25 days of rain-free conditions in the month. The last time we were that dry for that long during the month of May was 2007.

Here is the latest 8-Day Forecast:

The long-range temperature outlook shows summer warmth this week/first weekend of June then temperatures will trend below normal with more 70s.