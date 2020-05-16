Comic actor Fred Willard passes away at 86 years old, reports say

HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 21: Actor Fred Willard attends ‘CATstravaganza featuring Hamilton’s Cats’ on April 21, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Kitty Bungalow)

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WJW) — Comic actor Fred Willard, who was most recently known for his role on Modern Family, has died at the age of 86 years old.

Reps told PEOPLE magazine that he passed away from natural causes.

“My father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end,” his daughter Hope said in a statement. “We loved him so very much!”

Celebrities have taken to social media to write tributes, including actress Jamie Lee Curtis. PEOPLE said her husband, Christopher Guest, worked with him extensively over the years.

“A fond farewell to Mr. Fred Willard. How lucky we all are that we got to witness his great gifts. Thanks for the deep belly laughs. You are now with Mary. Home safe.”

Fred’s wife Mary died two years ago at 71. They have been married since 1968.

He was born and raised in Shaker Heights right here in Northeast Ohio.