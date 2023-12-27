(WJW) – Comedian Tom Smothers, one half of the Smothers Brothers comedy team, has died at the age of 86.

According to a press release from the National Comedy Center, Tom Smothers was at home with his family when he died on Tuesday.

The comedy center said he had a recent battle with cancer.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 01: Tommy Smothers arrives at the Academy of Television’s “Bob Newhart Celebrates 50 Years in Show Business” at the Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre on June 1, 2010 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – MAY 4: Tom Smothers (left) and Dick Smothers portrait session for The Smothers Brothers Show. Image dated May 4, 1965. Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Tom Smothers and Dick Smothers during 2005 TV Land Awards – Red Carpet at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

(Original Caption) The Smothers Brothers comedy duo. Undated photograph.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 01: Comedian Tommy Smothers arrives at the Academy Of Television’s “Bob Newhart Celebrates 50 Years In Show Business” event at the Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre on June 1, 2010 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic)

His brother, Dick Smothers, released a statement:

“Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner. I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together with him, on and off stage, for over 60 years. Our relationship was like a good marriage – the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed.”

The National Comedy Center also released a statement:

“Tom Smothers was not only an extraordinary comedic talent, who, together with his brother Dick, became the most enduring comedy duo in history, entertaining the world for over six decades – but was a true champion for freedom of speech, harnessing the power of comedy to push boundaries and our political consciousness. Tom was a true pioneer who changed the face of television and transformed our culture with ‘The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour,’ which satirized politics, combated racism, protested the Vietnam War, and led the way for ‘Saturday Night Live,’ ‘The Daily Show,’ today’s network late night shows, and so much more. We were proud to bring Tom and Dick out of retirement and reunite them on stage in 2019 to celebrate their legendary careers, and we are honored to preserve Tom’s remarkable work and legacy here at the National Comedy Center for generations to come.”

A private memorial service will be held for families and friends in 2024. Donations honoring Tom are asked to be made to the National Comedy Center. More details here.