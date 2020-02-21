Comedian raises over $100K to send bullied 9-year-old to Disneyland

BRISBANE, Australia (WJW) – After video of a 9-year-old boy being bullied at his school in Australia went viral, a comedian took matters into his own hands.

Quaden’s mother shared the heartbreaking video on social media, calling on schools and parents to teach children disability awareness.

Quaden, who was born with a form of dwarfism called Achondroplasia, has been repeatedly bullied at school. His mom says she witnessed a classmate patting him on the head and making references to his height.

Comedian Brad Williams, who also has dwarfism, saw the story and decided to help.

Williams reached out to Quaden’s family, according to a post on his Twitter, and established a GoFundMe account so he could send the boy and his mother on an all-expenses-paid trip to Disneyland.

Update! We raised 25k! I’m speechless. Many other people and celebrities have started their own campaigns of awareness and that’s great. Doesn’t matter where the help comes from as long as they are legit. I’m talking to his family to schedule the trip! https://t.co/bmRnGiSWil — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 20, 2020

“I’m setting up this GoFundMe to let Quaden know that bullying will not be tolerated, and that he is a wonderful human being who deserves joy. I want to fly Quaden and his mother to America, get them a nice hotel, and bring them to Disneyland,” Williams wrote on the fundraising site.

The fundraiser, which had a goal of $10,000, has raised over $100,000 in less than a day.

“This isn’t just for Quaden,” Williams concluded in his GoFundMe post. “This is for anyone who has been bullied in their lives and told they weren’t good enough. Let’s show Quaden and others, that there is good in the world and they are worthy of it.”

The access funding will be donated to anti-bullying/anti-abuse charities.

Click here to donate to the fundraiser.