Comedian Louie Anderson dies at 68

LAS VEGAS (WJW)– Actor and comedian Louie Anderson died Friday morning at the age of 68, TMZ reported.

The former “Family Feud” host was recently diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and was being treated at a Las Vegas hospital. TMZ reported he was battling diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which is a cancer that starts in the white blood cells.

Fellow comedian Pauly Shore said he visited Anderson in the hospital on Thursday and was able to say his goodbyes.

Anderson lived in Las Vegas, where he had a long-running stand-up show called “Louie: Larger Than Life.” He made guest appearances on TV shows throughout the 1990s and 2000s, and even had his own animated show, “Life with Louie.”

He starred on the FX show “Baskets” from 2016 to 2019, which earned him three Emmy nominations. Most recently, Anderson appeared on the TBS sitcom “Search Party.”