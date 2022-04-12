(WJW) — Longtime stand-up comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died, his family confirmed on Twitter. He was 67 years old.
“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor,” the Gottfried family said.
Known for his unforgettable voice and unparalleled comedic delivery, Gottfried was a “Saturday Night Live” cast member and was also on “The Cosby Show.” He later portrayed Iago in the animated “Aladdin” as well as many other vocal roles.
Back in January, Gottfried shared a photo of him posing with fellow comedians Bob Saget and Louie Anderson, both of whom passed away that month.
“This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson,” Gottfried said in a tweet. “Both good friends that will be missed.”