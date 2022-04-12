(WJW) — Longtime stand-up comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died, his family confirmed on Twitter. He was 67 years old.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor,” the Gottfried family said.

Gilbert Gottfried arrives with the Aflac Duck to the 14th Annual Webby Awards in New York, Monday, June 14, 2010. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried goes through his monologue on masturbation during the Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif., Aug. 26, 1991. The show was carried live to Eastern and Central time zones but Fox Broadcasting deleted the monologue fro the taped Pacific time zone feed. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried attends a David Lynch Foundation Benefit for Veterans with PTSD at New York City Center on Saturday, April 30, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 04: Comedian Gilbert Gottfried speaks onstage during the Comedy Central Roast of Roseanne Barr at Hollywood Palladium on August 4, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Known for his unforgettable voice and unparalleled comedic delivery, Gottfried was a “Saturday Night Live” cast member and was also on “The Cosby Show.” He later portrayed Iago in the animated “Aladdin” as well as many other vocal roles.

Back in January, Gottfried shared a photo of him posing with fellow comedians Bob Saget and Louie Anderson, both of whom passed away that month.

“This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson,” Gottfried said in a tweet. “Both good friends that will be missed.”